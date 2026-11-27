The American Thanksgiving festivities continue into this weekend, with its traditional wrestling program, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday. Hungry for her first win in the Women's WarGames match, Jacy Jayne describes her step-by-step strategy before heading into the double cage. And those strategies do not include studying tape on her opposition (Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley).

"I already know everything about them," the Women's United States Champion confidently said in her interview on "Inside The Ring." "I know how they think. I know how they['re] going to be a few steps ahead. But also, I get to get the last lick in again. I love getting another lick in. So, if I can embarrass them again...it's going to be a good time. I'm excited."

Turning inward towards her team, Jayne believes her squad — consisting of Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Michin, and Jade Cargill — are the most united and superior team out of the two. With this being her first WarGames match in five years, and the first one on the main roster, Jayne is certain that with the wealth of experience she has garnered since her first WarGames match, and the common ground they all stand on, her and her team are on an entirely different level than their opponents, which will act as an advantage tomorrow night. But don't expect them to be buddy-buddy after this fight ends, according to what Jayne teased.

"I definitely have way more experience under my belt than I did five years ago. I felt like I was just getting going, you know, I was still learning a lot about myself back then. Now, I know who I am. I'm confident. I have a game plan, and I'm ready to get in there and kick some butt," Jayne commented. "I feel like me and Jade are very similar in a lot of ways. We want to be the top girl. We want to be respected and we're going to do business whether people like us or not. So, we can find common ground. We all hate the same people, so we might as well team up with each other to take out all the people we hate, and then maybe, we deal with each other on the other end of this. We'll see."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.