The Biggest Differences Between WCW And WWE Explained

Wrestling is a lot like pizza; we can't go wrong with it and it's always tasty, but everyone has their own specific preferences. Some might prefer it a little cheesy and thin in the middle, while others want all the toppings and flavors since it's all about quantity and presentation. In the '90s, wrestling fans received their fill by choosing between the big two: WWE (then-WWF) and WCW. While these two promotions had similar letters, primetime shows on Monday nights, and even shared talent over the years, they were wildly different from each other.

Of course, Vince McMahon put an end to the competition when he purchased WCW in March 2001 (via CNN Money). However, its legacy isn't forgotten. It was seen as the last resistance of its era, showing that — like pizza — the more variety there is, the better it is for fans, wrestlers, and promoters in the long run. That isn't to say that one company was better or worse than the other; they just had different ways of operating and showcasing their product. So let's step into our time machine, pack our Nintendo 64 games and VHS collection for the long ride, and take a glance at all the major differences between WCW and WWE.