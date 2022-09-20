The Longest Title Reigns In WWE History

It's a goal of most wrestlers to leave such a lasting impact on the business that they're remembered long after they're gone. One could do this by creating a memorable persona, putting on unforgettable matches, or winding up in the middle of a famous — or infamous — storyline, for instance. They could also try to collect a championship or two along the way.

No matter the promotion, championship titles are evidence that you've made it. You're at the top of your game, at the top of your division, and destined for the history books. Of course, this is where the real challenge starts. It's one thing to overtake the former champ after clawing your way to the top of the mountain, but maintaining that position while surrounded by hungry contenders is an entirely different animal. Some over the years have failed to hold their spot for long, while others made ruling the roost look easy.

With a history dating back over half a century, the WWE has proudly hosted more than a few extensive title reigns. According to the company's kayfabe records, here are some of the longest ever and the exemplary individuals behind them.