Wrestling Walkouts That Caused Some Big-Time Controversy

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's 2002 walkout stemmed from issues he had with how he was booked on WWE programming and the creative direction behind his booking. Leading into WrestleMania X8, Austin wasn't booked as the "top guy" like in recent years. This was largely due to the New World Order (nWo) getting a significant push after joining WWE nearly a year after they bought WCW.

The Rock went on to face nWo's Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8, but Austin was originally booked to face the Hulkster. Per The Sportster, neither Austin nor Hogan wanted to lose the match. Jim Ross said in a June 2020 episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast (per WrestlingNews.co),"Austin had it in his mind that Hogan's style and Austin's style were oil and water. He just didn't feel the chemistry."

At WrestleMania X8, Austin faced nWo's Scott Hall in a match nowhere near the main event. Austin was so frustrated he no-showed the "Monday Night Raw" following WrestleMania X8 and even appeared on WWE's web show "Byte This!" that May and trashed his booking.

Before the June 10, 2002 episode of "Raw," things came to a head when Austin learned he was going to lose to Brock Lesnar in a King of the Ring qualifying match. As noted by Cageside Seats, Austin's walkout was acknowledged on "Raw" where he was criticized by a number of people, including The Rock. The following week's episode saw Vince McMahon address fans and deliver a now iconic promo where he said Austin "took his ball and went home," followed by toasting the wrestler and leaving a lone can of beer in the ring.

Austin and McMahon later patched things up, and Austin returned to WWE on the March 3, 2003 episode of "Raw," where he delivered a sincere thank you to the WWE Universe.