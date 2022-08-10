John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action

John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet.

Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one."

Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point where [he is] fully retired," meaning his next match is still somewhere out there on the horizon.

"Someday, I'll have to reflect back and pick a favorite," Cena said wistfully, "but I know I'm not done with the ring, so my next one's my favorite one." Cena has not wrestled since teaming with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in a tag match against Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, & Roman Reigns in September of last year. The trio was victorious over The Bloodline in a non-televised match emanating from Madison Square Garden.

With Cena making it clear he's not done, the door was opened for another question: Does Cena see himself becoming a 17-time world champion? "I know I'm not done in the ring," Cena began, "but I am realistic with where I'm at in my life, and I'm 45, and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win, and the top of that mountain is a young man's game."

"I'm not done in the ring," Cena concluded, "but I'm not certain that that's in the cards."

As the crowd erupted in applause, Cena could be heard saying, "We'll see. Story's yet to be told."

Cena most recently challenged for the world title at SummerSlam 2021 when he was unsuccessful in battling with Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cena is set to start production on season 2 of the hit TV series "Peacemaker" as the titular character and also has several movies in production, including the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X.