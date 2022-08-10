Ricky Starks To Take On Former Partner On AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks' AEW run started on the June 17, 2020, edition of "AEW Dynamite," after Starks unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. Now, Rhodes is back with WWE, and Starks is a rising star in the promotion Rhodes founded.

In July 2021, Starks became the FTW Champion after defeating Brian Cage on Night One of Fyter Fest (Cage was an original member of Team Taz, formed and led by legendary ECW and WWE wrestler Taz). Starks would hold the title for over a year, finally losing it to Team Taz stablemate Hook on the July 27 edition of "Dynamite." Afterward, Starks was shockingly attacked by his tag team partner and the other member of Team Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs. The following week, Taz himself would officially dissolve the group.

While Starks surely has his sights set on getting revenge on Hobbs, before he can do that, another obstacle stands in his way, and it happens to be another of his former tag team partners — in this case, The Factory's Aaron Solo.