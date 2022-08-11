How Does RVD Feel About Vince McMahon Resigning From WWE?

Vince McMahon stepping down from all positions within WWE has garnered much attention from fans, the media, and wrestlers alike, as almost everyone who follows professional wrestling has an opinion on the former CEO and Chairman of the Board in WWE. Some may see this change of dynamic as a positive moving forward, whereas some may see it as a sad occurrence. The 76-year-old billionaire had been in charge of the organization for about 40 years, after inheriting what would become WWE from his father, Vince McMahon Sr.

On July 22nd, that all came to an end, as following allegations that he had sexual affairs with employees and then paid them to keep quiet, McMahon took to Twitter to announce his retirement. Since Vince has retired, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have officially taken over as co-CEOs of WWE. Triple H, Stephanie's husband, has taken over Vince's former role of head of creative and John Laurinaitis' role of Head of Talent Relations. Triple H has been very busy in both roles since moving up the ladder, bringing back four released WWE talents thus far in Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis.

While WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam may no longer work for the company, he still has some strong opinions about Vince stepping down from power. He also has some surprisingly kind words to say about Laurinaitis.