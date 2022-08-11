Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE

After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.

While McMahon seems to be in hot water, you wouldn't know much about it from listening to the comments of those who have worked with him over the years. As you might expect, they've been predominately positive, thanking McMahon for his legacy, playing into the message coming from WWE that McMahon has simply decided to call it a career. It's surprising, however, that one of these well-wishers has turned out to be Bret "Hitman" Hart.