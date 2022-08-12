Tony Khan Explains Thought Process Behind Recent AEW Promotions

"The people that receive promotions recently had been doing great work for a long time," Khan said while speaking with TV Insider. "I think all of them stepped up and helped the company in ways that made me feel really comfortable about entrusting them."

Khan said he was primarily focused on adding new coaches across the division, including the women's division, and said that was where Madison Rayne came into play.

"I thought Madison Rayne would be a tremendous addition for us," Khan said. "She came with tremendous references, including great references from people who work for AEW already. She is widely respected by her peers and by wrestling fans all over the world."

Khan was excited to not only add Rayne to the list of backstage personnel, but to the roster of performers as well. She recently debuted on "AEW Rampage" and was immediately thrust into a feud with Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship, losing to Cargill on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Khan didn't mention Gresham or the recent rumors of unrest behind the scenes at AEW, but he did say he feels that communication and operations will only become stronger with the recent promotions, and said it helps that he has a great team around him.

