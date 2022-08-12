Tony Khan Explains Thought Process Behind Recent AEW Promotions
AEW President Tony Khan made waves earlier this month when he announced that AEW would be expanding its talent relations and developmental teams. Five-time women's champion and wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joined the company and was named the newest coach in the women's division, officially beginning the role this past Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sonjay Dutt, who can be seen on AEW programming as the manager of Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, was named Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, coordinating storylines and mentoring new producers, while QT Marshall, on-screen leader of The Factory, was named Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, handling the planning of programs, storylines, character development, and coordinating extras. Other promotions included Pat Buck to the position of Vice President of Talent Development and commentator and backstage interviewer Tony Schiavone to Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent. Former SCU member Christopher Daniels will continue to serve as manager of Talent Relations.
The news came in the wake of a high-profile incident at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor show, when former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham requested his released from the company and reportedly had a heated conversation with Khan, who also owns ROH. But according to Khan himself, the promotions happened for other reasons.
What Was The Thought Process For Khan When It Came To Building Up His Team?
"The people that receive promotions recently had been doing great work for a long time," Khan said while speaking with TV Insider. "I think all of them stepped up and helped the company in ways that made me feel really comfortable about entrusting them."
Khan said he was primarily focused on adding new coaches across the division, including the women's division, and said that was where Madison Rayne came into play.
"I thought Madison Rayne would be a tremendous addition for us," Khan said. "She came with tremendous references, including great references from people who work for AEW already. She is widely respected by her peers and by wrestling fans all over the world."
Khan was excited to not only add Rayne to the list of backstage personnel, but to the roster of performers as well. She recently debuted on "AEW Rampage" and was immediately thrust into a feud with Jade Cargill for the AEW TBS Championship, losing to Cargill on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."
Khan didn't mention Gresham or the recent rumors of unrest behind the scenes at AEW, but he did say he feels that communication and operations will only become stronger with the recent promotions, and said it helps that he has a great team around him.
