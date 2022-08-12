New Report Suggests Possible Link Between Unrecorded Vince McMahon Payments And Trump Foundation

The money McMahon allegedly paid out to four women over the course of 16 years totaled more than $12.5 million, a number that seemed to have grown when WWE's latest SEC filing revealed two more previously undisclosed payments totaling $5 million. However, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics did some digging, and now suspects that these new unrecorded expenses could in fact be in relation to the Trump Foundation.

"WWE was by far the biggest contributor to the Trump Foundation in 2007 and 2009, giving the organization $4 million and $1 million in those years, respectively, and in round numbers — which adds up to match the $5.0 million mentioned in the new WWE filing," Thurston wrote. "Those were also years when the future U.S. president made rare appearances on WWE television programs." As Thurston references, the aforementioned WrestleMania 23 moment took place in 2007, and in 2009, Trump "bought" the property of "WWE Raw" from under McMahon.

The question of who donated that $5 million to the Trump foundation has remained unclear for over a decade. WWE originally said the money came from the Vincent and Linda McMahon Family Foundation, but in 2012, WWE spokesperson Brian Flinn said the contributions were made by McMahon personally — a clarification possibly made to distance Linda McMahon from those payments due to her then-ongoing Senate campaign.