Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition.
"The challenge would be that I think we're more likely to compete for the same wrestlers, because I think that our vision of wrestling is probably a bit closer together than with his predecessor," Khan recently said to the "Superstar Crossover" podcast. Khan also doesn't rule out that with Triple H in charge, it could entice a casual or lapsed pro wrestling fan to regain interest in the product, whether it be AEW or WWE.
Along with Hardy, AEW is the new home for a lot of former WWE talent, including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, William Regal, Bryan Danielson and Sting. Khan believes a lapsed fan would find major interest in seeing stars under a new wrestling spotlight on primetime television, and while that could certainly work in AEW's favor, Hardy believes it won't be long before some AEW talent heads over to Triple H's WWE as well.
Hardy Thinks Triple H Running WWE Creative Is a Game-Changer
On the newest episode of "Extreme Life With Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Triple H taking hold of the WWE steering wheel now that McMahon is retired. "This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back," Hardy said. "There's so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince."
"Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I've talked to there with the current experience. So it's great. It's a very good thing. I also think it's going to make the competition of the industry healthier," Hardy said, echoing the sentiment Tony Khan made previously.
Hardy notes that he's "Team AEW," and while AEW may have a hefty roster, that's by design in an effort to make each week different. That large talent pool also helps the growth for Ring Of Honor under Khan's ownership. With Khan and Triple H running the two mainstream promotions in wrestling, Hardy foresees positive outcomes. "Triple H is much more tuned in to 2022 pro wrestling, much like Tony Khan is. So I think now you have two guys who really have the fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling. So I think that's going to benefit everyone."
