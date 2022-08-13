Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE

On the newest episode of "Extreme Life With Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Triple H taking hold of the WWE steering wheel now that McMahon is retired. "This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back," Hardy said. "There's so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince."

"Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I've talked to there with the current experience. So it's great. It's a very good thing. I also think it's going to make the competition of the industry healthier," Hardy said, echoing the sentiment Tony Khan made previously.

Hardy notes that he's "Team AEW," and while AEW may have a hefty roster, that's by design in an effort to make each week different. That large talent pool also helps the growth for Ring Of Honor under Khan's ownership. With Khan and Triple H running the two mainstream promotions in wrestling, Hardy foresees positive outcomes. "Triple H is much more tuned in to 2022 pro wrestling, much like Tony Khan is. So I think now you have two guys who really have the fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling. So I think that's going to benefit everyone."

