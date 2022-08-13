Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title On 8/15 WWE Raw Against Opponent He's Never Faced Before

Last week on "Monday Night Raw," WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defended his title against Ciampa. The Miz would attempt to get involved — however, he was stopped by The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. Lashley would go on to defend his title as Styles would go on to defeat The Miz in the main event later that evening. And now, WWE has announced that the All Mighty will defend his U.S. Championship against Styles this upcoming Monday on "Raw."

What's most interesting about this match is it will be the very first time Lashley and Styles will step across the ring from each other in singles action. This is surprising, as the two briefly worked in Impact Wrestling at the same time. Lashley's first stint in Impact lasted from April 2009 to January 2010 before stepping away from the company for nearly five years. During that nine-month time period, though, we never saw Lashley and Styles step in the ring together. Then, when Lashley eventually returned to Impact in 2014, Styles had already wrestled his last match in company three months prior where he lost the TNA World Heavyweight Championship to Magnus.

Now, of course, this isn't the first time they are stepping in the squared circle together, as Lashley and Styles have competed against each other in tag team action. In September, Lashley teamed up with then-ally MVP to defeat Styles and Omos in a tag team turmoil match on "Raw." Lashley and Styles have also been on the same team — as at last year's "Extreme Rules" PLE, Lashley, Styles, and Omos teamed up in a losing effort to The New Day.