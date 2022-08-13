Former WWE Writer Recalls Failed Pitches To Turn John Cena Heel

From the much-anticipated Sting vs. The Undertaker match to Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair never locking horns at a "WrestleMania," there are many "What If's" that have plagued WWE lore. Another "What If?" question that continues to haunt wrestling fans is WWE's refusal to turn John Cena heel. Although a younger Cena did portray the villainous character of the Doctor of Thuganomics, he never embraced the dark side during the peak of his popularity between 2005 and 2017 — a period that saw him capturing 13 WWE Championships and three World Heavyweight Titles.

To the credit of WWE's creative team, Cena not turning heel wasn't for a lack of trying. During his recent appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, former head writer of "WWE Raw" Brian Gewirtz lauded WWE for pulling the trigger on a Roman Reigns heel turn, which led to host Peter Rosenberg asking if he ever made a pitch to WWE's previous face of the promotion heel.

"Yes," Gewirtz responded emphatically. "For sure. There was a time we all did ... We did push plenty of times for John to turn heel, and there was a lot of reasoning going into it." Gewirtz also revealed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was "tempted ... but ultimately, there was like the merch [sales] and everything John does." Cena, too, was on board — telling writers, "Alright, listen, you want to turn me heel? If that's what Vince says you guys want me to do, I'll do it. But just so know, I will go full boar heel."