Finn Balor Addresses His 'Unfinished Business' With Roman Reigns

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor was a guest on WWE's El Brunch, where Balor spoke out on his "unfinished business" with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two faced each other at Extreme Rules 2021, where Balor was his alter-ego, "The Demon." Reigns defeated him after the top rope completely broke.

"Well, I think me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business," said Balor. "There was a little bit of a questionable finish to our last match at Extreme Rules. When the top rope, mysterious broke in our championship match. So, I feel like there's definitely a rematch due with myself and Roman. So, hopefully, we'll get to that, soon after Clash at the Castle."

Clash at the Castle is set for September 5 in Cardiff, Wales. Reigns will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre at the event. The other matches that are set for Clash at the Castle are WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

After kicking Edge out of the group, Balor joined Judgment Day on the June 6 edition of "Raw." Judgment Day has been feuding with the Mysterios for weeks now on "Raw." On the August 8 edition of "Raw," Balor defeated Rey Mysterio.

