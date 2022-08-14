Mark Henry Recalls Working With WWE Attitude Era Writers: 'Little Perverts'

Mark Henry is no stranger to the wrestling business. The All Elite Wrestling Coach has been in the business for nearly 25 years, even earning himself a respectable spot in WWE's Hall of Fame in 2018. Henry made his debut during the WWE's Attitude Era, and spent his entire in-ring career working under former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. During his time in the ring, he picked up a variety of titles, including European and ECW Championships, before eventually reaching main event status.

He started the Hall of Pain and captured the World Championship in late 2011, but before these title wins came into place, and Henry was making rounds the World's Strongest Man, the former United States Olympian was known as... Sexual Chocolate. During the Attitude Era, Henry maintained a more comedic gimmick in more adult-oriented segments, including one where Henry was found in bed with fellow Hall of Famer, Mae Young.

Recently, Henry appeared on CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri's "SHAK Wrestling," where he discussed different points of his career, including his time in the Attitude Era. Unsurprisingly, Mahjouri got around to asking Henry about some of the questionable and bizarre storylines he was involved in. "The writers were responsible for all this," Henry responded. One of these stories even involved Henry visiting a sex therapist.

When asked why such absurd stories were even pitched, Henry simply said, "Well, because they were little perverts." Henry continued on about the writers during the Attitude Era, explaining why some stories were the way they were. "People say stuff that they don't really believe all that. They were just trying to be entertaining," Henry said. "Back then, in the Attitude Era, they wanted to push the envelope. There was a lot of shock jock stuff."