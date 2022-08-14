John Cena's Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore Would Just Be Controversial WWE Figure

Recently, 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Hollywood star John Cena made a special appearance at Comic Con Wales. The star of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" took part in a Q&A session with a crowd. One of the more interesting questions came from an attendee who inquired about who Cena would place on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Cena initially appeared taken aback by the query and quickly responded, "That's a great question." While you might reasonably expect Cena to throw out names like himself, Hulk Hogan, or The Rock, he actually went on to give a much more interesting response. "I would change the monument," Cena replied, to the obvious surprise of many listeners. "I would make it a one-person statue and the face would be Vince McMahon."

Cena's reply prompted a volley of claps from audience members, many of whom appeared quite happy with the answer. Notably, Cena's comments come not too long after McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. Having led the organization for four decades, the legendary business figure retired from his top post in July after coming under investigation for sexual misconduct (via New York Times).

Though the two haven't always been on the best terms in the ring, Cena has always expressed a fondness for McMahon when talking about him. For example, when Howard Stern asked Cena in 2006 how he felt about WWE making money off his name every time he appears in a movie, Cena explained that he is forever indebted to McMahon and the WWE for giving him his big break. Cena said, "I don't mind kicking a percentage of my earnings to the person who gave me a chance and an opportunity." Last year, Cena described his relationship with McMahon in even greater detail to Bleacher Report. "He's a close friend, a mentor, a father figure. He means a tremendous amount to me," Cena said. "I don't know if I'll ever be able to conceptualize how much I love him and how much he means to me."