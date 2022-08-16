Roxanne Perez Recalls Advice She Was Given By Bianca Belair At Her WWE Tryout

WWE "NXT" Superstar Roxanne Perez made her debut on the April 15, 2022 episode of "NXT Level Up." Since her WWE debut, she won the inaugural 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade until Jade turned on her on the 7/12 episode of "NXT 2.0."

While speaking with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Perez recalled the advice that "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair gave her. "I do remember that at my tryout, Bianca Belair was there, and I asked her for some advice and honestly, her advice really stuck with me," said Perez. "It was the second tryout and I had some thoughts like, 'What did I do wrong?' and she was the one that told me, 'Don't be embarrassed to just go out there, and if you have a thought in your head and you think it's too crazy, just do it.' She basically said just leave it all out there with no regrets, and that's exactly what I did. I don't even know if she realized it, but that helped me so much."

Before joining WWE, Perez wrestled in Ring of Honor under the ring name Rok-C. During her ROH run, she held the ROH Women's World Championship from September 12, 2021, until January 9, 2022. Perez was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.