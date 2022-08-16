Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy

During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.

"Stacy [Keibler] came to me, and she wanted my opinion," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "I was like, 'OK, how's your dad gonna to handle it? It ain't gonna bother you at all, but how's your dad gonna handle it? Because he still goes to work every day.' And then she went, 'Oh yeah, you're right.' That was the end of it. What was I supposed to say, 'Sure baby, I can't wait to get a look at those legs!'" Although Keibler never posed for Playboy, she did appear in the first and only "Playboy Evening Gown match" at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, teaming up with Miss Jackie against that year's cover girls, Torrie Wilson and Sable.

WWE's relationship with Playboy began in 1999, and saw former WWE Women's Champion Sable appear on the cover of the famed magazine twice in April and September. One of the key elements of posing for the brand was the fact that those who were selected as cover girls appeared inside the magazine with a nude pictorial. It went hand-in-hand with WWE's adult-oriented image at the time, but it was later a partnership that became inappropriate when the organization transitioned from a TV-14 to TV-PG rating on television in 2008. Kanellis ultimately became the last person to pose nude for Playboy while performing under a WWE contract.