AEW Dark Live Coverage (08/16) - Ari Daivari Vs. Fuego Del Sol, Powerhouse Hobbs Vs. Blake Christian, Willow Nightingale And Skye Blue In Action
This is Wrestling INC.s' official live coverage for AEW Dark on August 16, 2022!
The Trustbuster's leader, Ari Daivari, along with fellow members Parker Boudreaux and Slim-J at ringside will be facing off with Fuego Del Sol. Powerhouse Hobbs looks to continue his rampage over the past few weeks as he faces popular ROH and GCW star, Blake Christian. Cezar Bononi, with fellow Wingmen members Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon at ringside, will be taking on Marcus Kross. Serpentico will also be facing Brock Anderson, with his father, Four Horsemen member and legend Arn Anderson at ringside.
Former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods will be facing off with Cobra. AFO member Angelico will be taking on Baliyan Akki. Former Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju will be squaring off against Invictus Khash. Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder of Bear Country will be taking on Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra in tag team action.
In the female division, five matches are set for the show. Japanese legend Emi Sakura will be taking on former WWE talent Renee Michelle. Charlette Renegade will be taking on the fan-favorite Skye Blue. Meanwhile, her twin sister Robyn Renegade will be taking on popular AEW and ROH star Willow Nightingale. Abandon will also be squaring off against Mafiosa while Kayla Rossi will be taking on Avery Breaux.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Fuego Del Sol and the Trustbusters head to the ring.
Fuego Del Sol Vs. Ari Daivari
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Fuego gains the upper hand and delivers a Northern Lights Suplex. Daivari delivers a shot to Fuego's throat before tossing him into the corner. The two exchange chops before Daivari delivers a bott to his midsection. Fuego fires back with a drop kick, then goes off the ropes but Slim-J grabs his boot. Daivari hits a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Fuego kicks out. Daivari chokes Fuego on the ropes before locking in a chin lock. Fuego manages to escape before hitting a jaw breaker and a hanging neck breaker. Fuego hits a flying elbow, followed by an insiguri and a knee to his head. He hits a stomp to Daivari's back, then goes for a pin but Daivari kicks out. Daivari delivers a chokeslam before hitting a chop. Both men ascend to the top as Fuego delivers a double stomp to his chest. Fuego climbs to the opposite corner and delivers a Coast to Coast. He goes for a pin, but Daivari kicks out.
Boudreaux pulls Daivari out of the ring, but Fuego delivers a moonsault to him to take him out. Daivari sends Fuego into the ring post, then tosses him back in the ring. He hits the frog splash for the win.
Winner: Ari Daivari
After the match, Daivari tells fans to be quiet. He says he told everyone in the wrestling world that his money and investments allow him to purchase the best guys to have his back. He says if anyone steps to them, their ass will be Trust Busted.
The Renegade Twins come to the ring, followed by Willow Nightingale.
Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
The bell rings and Nightingale delivers a hip attack, followed by a big boot and senton. She hits a cross body and goes for a pin but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale hits an elbow on Renegade, but Renegade fires back with a chop. She looks for another one, but Nightingale fires back several of her own. Renegade delivers a backstabber, but Nightingale comes back with a couple of clotheslines and a spine buster.
Charlotte and Robyn switch places after Robyn rolls to the outside while the referee isn't looking. Charlotte hits a Fisherman's Suplex, but Nightingale comes back with the spine buster and Doctor Bomb for the win.
Winner: Willow Nightingale
After the match, Serpentico comes to the ring, followed by Brock and Arn Anderson.
Brock Anderson vs. Fuego Del Sol
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Anderson hits a couple of forearms and a right hand. He sends Serpentico into the middle rope before delivering a stomp to his face. The two men spill to the outside as Serpentico gives Arn the middle finger. Anderson knocks him from behind and tosses him back in the ring. He assaults Serpentico with stomps before Serpentico comes back with right hands. He sends Anderson to the corner before delivering a chop. He fires down some right hands on Anderson before Anderson fires back with some boots to his midsection. Serpentico hits a flatliner, then goes for a pin but Anderson kicks out. Serpentico delivers a back elbow before hitting another stomp. Serpentico heads to the top, then looks for the double stomp but Anderson moves out of the way. He hits a DDT, followed by a lariat, a back elbow and a side slam. Anderson hits Serpentico with a Spine Buster for the win.
Winner: Brock Anderson
Abadon heads to the ring, with Mafiosa already waiting inside.
Abadon vs. Mafiosa
The bell rings and Abadon screams in Mafiosa's face. Mafiosa slides out of the ring before Abadon follows her. They deliver several knees to Mafiosa's midsection before hitting several forearms. Mafisoa pulls out a backstabber , followed by a kick to her midsection and another one to her jaw. They deliver a senton to Mafiosa's back. Mafiosa delivers a few right hands to Abadon's midsection before Abadon hits the Black Dahila for the win.
Winner: Abadon
Angelico comes to the ring, with Baliyan Akki already waiting inside.
Angelico vs. Baliyan Akki
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Akki hits a drop kick, followed by several kicks to his thigh. He hits a thrust kick before Angelico locks in a funn body Spider Submission for the win.
Winner: Angelico
Emi Sakura comes to the ring, with Renee Michelle already waiting inside.