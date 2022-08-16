AEW Dark Live Coverage (08/16) - Ari Daivari Vs. Fuego Del Sol, Powerhouse Hobbs Vs. Blake Christian, Willow Nightingale And Skye Blue In Action

This is Wrestling INC.s' official live coverage for AEW Dark on August 16, 2022!

The Trustbuster's leader, Ari Daivari, along with fellow members Parker Boudreaux and Slim-J at ringside will be facing off with Fuego Del Sol. Powerhouse Hobbs looks to continue his rampage over the past few weeks as he faces popular ROH and GCW star, Blake Christian. Cezar Bononi, with fellow Wingmen members Ryan Nemeth and "Pretty" Peter Avalon at ringside, will be taking on Marcus Kross. Serpentico will also be facing Brock Anderson, with his father, Four Horsemen member and legend Arn Anderson at ringside.

Former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods will be facing off with Cobra. AFO member Angelico will be taking on Baliyan Akki. Former Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju will be squaring off against Invictus Khash. Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder of Bear Country will be taking on Axel Rico and Victor Iniestra in tag team action.

In the female division, five matches are set for the show. Japanese legend Emi Sakura will be taking on former WWE talent Renee Michelle. Charlette Renegade will be taking on the fan-favorite Skye Blue. Meanwhile, her twin sister Robyn Renegade will be taking on popular AEW and ROH star Willow Nightingale. Abandon will also be squaring off against Mafiosa while Kayla Rossi will be taking on Avery Breaux.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Fuego Del Sol and the Trustbusters head to the ring.