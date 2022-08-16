Raj Giri On The All New Wrestling Inc. And 25 Years Of Success

This past May, Wrestling Inc. turned 25 years old. I could never have imagined this site would grow to become what it is today and that was only possible because of all of you readers.

Another thing that happened in May: Static Media acquired Wrestling Inc. I've had many parties interested in buying the site over the years, but this company is different. Static has some very exciting new features and changes for the site that I think you all will be excited about. There is some really cool stuff coming, so stay tuned. I am still involved with the site, and will continue to be a part of its growth and success.

As you've no doubt noticed, we changed the look and feel of the site last week. It was a challenging couple of days, but it's all good to go. The ad experience has been streamlined to be less intrusive and the mobile site has been optimized for faster load times. Because the new site is so fast on mobile, we have discontinued the app; it seems redundant now that the mobile site is faster than the app. On the content side of things, we're working on lots of longform features — a first for the site — and will have more breaking news and exclusives than ever!

The biggest reason for the success of the site has been because of its readers and I have always listened to your feedback. That is never going to change under Static Media; in fact, we've already been adapting based on your feedback from the moment the new site design was launched. Please let us know your thoughts on the changes in the Comments section below.

We understand that change can sometimes be unwelcome, but we are trying to make sure that all the changes we make to Wrestling Inc. are positive for you, the readers. Please continue sharing your feedback; we are listening. We are also planning to publish more content than ever and we are hiring writers to help ramp up coverage; if you're interested in joining our team, please click here to see our job openings.

Thank you all again for an amazing 25 years here at Wrestling Inc. and here's to the next 25!