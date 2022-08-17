Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE

Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.

Regardless of the positive changes, however, former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho feels there will now be a noticeable void with McMahon out of the picture.

"The pros of Vince leaving WWE will be seen very quickly as we see a lot of changes right off the bat that are very refreshing and things like that, lots of in-ring time," Jericho explained on the "Swerve City Podcast." I think the cons — no pun intended — of Vince leaving won't be felt for a few months, maybe more, six months, a year, because there's a lot of things that Vince did, just little things."

Specifically, Jericho sees how effective Vince's teachings have been for stars like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and even Brock Lesnar as he transitioned into his babyface role over the past year.

"Vince is a once-in-a-generational genius," Jericho said. "From what I've learned about the business from him and Pat Patterson, which I think is another genius, and I think Vince learned from Pat too. And you know, learning in that era, it's something that will end up hurting in the long run ... It would be great if [Vince] was still able to be there to consult, but I don't think Vince is going to consult anything."