Sylvester Stallone Defends Pro Wrestling Against Allegations 'It's Not Real'

Sylvester Stallone says he loves professional wrestling. The Hollywood star famous for his leading roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" franchises opened up about his thoughts on the grappling game during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I love wrestling. It's all about getting swept up in the drama," said Stallone.

While the star of the upcoming film "Samaritan" has appeared in movies alongside wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Batista. He also starred in "Paradise Alley", a movie that featured the likes of Haku, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and Terry Funk. Stallone even inducted Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

One of the biggest arguments non-wrestling fans give against professional wrestling is that it is...fake. Stallone took time during his interview to combat this argument.

"Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds land on you, that's real."

Stallone then compared being in the wrestling business to his time spent as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

"I feel the same way about action films," said Stallone. "All I know is I've had maybe 31 operations due to action films, so I consider it very real."

Stallone wasn't done there. The big-time wrestling fan continued his defense of the wrestling business, saying, "Wrestling, it has nothing to do with who's scoring a touchdown," Stallone says. "It's entertainment. It's not meant to be 'The score is now 14–3.' It's a morality play, all about the drama. That's what it's all about."