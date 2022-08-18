Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (08/18) - Number One Contender Six Way Elimanation Match, X Division Title Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of "Impact Wrestling" on August 18, 2022!

A six way elimination match between Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and Bandidio will take place on tonight's show to determine the #1 contender for Josh Alexander's Impact Word Championship at Bound For Glory on October 7 in Albany, New York. Callihan will likely be gunning for Moose and Steve Maclin during the bout, as Callihan attacked Moose after making his return during Under Siege, leading to a Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match between the two. Callihan took home the win and Moose would forge an alliance with Maclin in order to help him take out Callihan for good.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey will put his X-Division Championship on the line against Bullet Club member Chris Bey. Speedball has proven that he is a fighting champion, successfully defeating both Rocky Romero during last week's "Impact" and Jack Evans the following night at the Emergence pay-per-view.

Kenny King of Honor No More will be taking on Heath in single's action. Heath is currently on a mission to take down Honor No More, launching surprise attacks on members of the group over the last few weeks. An irate King looked to trap Heath at Emergence, but a brawl that broke out between Callihan and Moose distracted King and allowed Heath to hit the Wake Up Call on him.

Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel, Rey Horus and Black Taurus will square off with one another in a Fatal Four Way Match. Black Taurus looks to seek revenge on Kid and Miguel after losing a tag team match with partner Crazzy Steve during this past week's Digital Media Match. Meanwhile, Horus looks to bounce back from his loss against Bandido at Emergence.