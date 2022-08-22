Billy Corgan Discusses His Relationship With Triple H And WWE's New Creative Vision

Triple H taking over as Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement has those even outside the WWE bubble giving their opinions on the future of the company.

"I think you had a good sense of what Triple H's vision was for wrestling," NWA Owner Billy Corgan said while on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "Not only through his in-ring career, but the way he was running 'NXT' for a while, and now Shawn Michaels is running it, who is also brilliant, and one of the great superstars of all time."

Triple H ran creative for "NXT" during its Black and Gold days. However, as the show was about to be rebranded to "NXT 2.0," he suffered a major health scare that required surgery. Triple H stepped down from his role running "NXT", a job that Shawn Michaels has filled since then. Michaels has now officially been named the Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE.

Corgan discussed whether or not he has had any discussions with Triple H over the last few years.

"[Triple H] and I had a lot of discussions about the Houston library," Corgan said. "We just were never able to put together the deal for me to transfer that library over to him, and then for a while, we had discussions about being on the [WWE] Network ... I've never had anything but less than a positive interaction with WWE on every level."

Since March 2021, WWE has transferred its content from the now-defunct WWE Network in the US to Peacock, a streaming platform run by NBCUniversal.

