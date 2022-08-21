Sylvester Stallone Names Pro Wrestlers Who Helped To Forge His Personality

Sylvester Stallone is one of the biggest movie stars of all time, and has now discussed how wrestling has helped shape who he is.

"There's a passion for that world, big time," Stallone told Sports Illustrated. "People like Bruno Sammartino, those are people that helped forge my personality and my outlook on life. Bruno, Gorgeous George, [bodybuilder/actor] Steve Reeves, [boxer] Rocky Marciano — especially Rocky Marciano. I love wrestling's mythic qualities. I made my daughters watch wrestling— I wanted them to watch for the story."

He continued on to say that wrestling is about stories, entertainment, and drama rather than just about scores. "I hear people say it's not real. Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds landing on you, that's real. I feel the same way about action films. They've been submerged in sort of a dismissive sort of genre. Like, 'Oh, it's an action film.' All I know is I've had maybe 31 operations due to action films, so I consider it very real."