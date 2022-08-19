Brian Gewirtz On WWE Creative Changes, Rock Vs Reigns, MJF & More — Exclusive Interview

You worked at WWE for 15 years, you were riding alongside Vince and The Rock, obviously, you guys have a very, very deep relationship. But when it comes time for you to write a book like this, what were you nervous about writing about? Was there anything that you were like, "I don't know how I'm going to approach this."? What were your concerns, I guess, when it comes to being very candid about your experience in pro wrestling at WWE?

Well, a lot of the stories I had told within my circle of friends for years, it was almost like a standup comedian set, they have them down pat. And a lot of the stuff I've never really talked about. I never — other than a really, really tight circle of people — ever really talked about my eventual leaving of WWE and that process from 2012 to 2015, and having it out verbally with Vince, which I get into in the final chapters, and never really written about that. And I wanted to be very careful as far as not coming across in any way as "this shall be the vehicle in which I bury the enemies." It's not that type of book. I don't want to burn bridges.

At Seven Bucks, we work with WWE on a number of projects in development that we're going to be taking out and pitching soon, and they've been nice enough to ask me to come to talk on the Ruthless Aggression series that they had. Obviously, Dwayne, pretty big part of WWE history ... and his daughter is at NXT, Simone, and this is just a long, long level of respect that we have for wrestling and WWE in general. So the last thing I wanted to do was p*ss anybody off or burn any bridges, but at the same time, I don't want to write anything that's not 100% truthful.

Because the truth of the matter is, a lot of great things did happen there when I was there that I experienced personally, but equally a lot of maddening, frustrating, literally, at one point, "make a hole in my wall in my apartment for throwing something after a conference call just out of pure frustration and anger" type moments, too. And then there was just a lot of crazy moments that only in this industry can stuff like this happen. So I wanted to really have that all in there, I wanted to thread the needle carefully. And fortunately for me, the truth was I had a great relationship with the McMahons for a long time. I had butted heads with Vince occasionally, it came to a head in 2012, I was offered the position to work part-time for WWE and part-time for Seven Bucks.

And then, as I get into the book, absence sometimes makes the heart grow fonder. Vince really responded to the feedback that I had on the shows, and then it culminated when I finally left with hugs, and genuine ones at that. So I was really pleased with how everything ended there. And so, even though I knew the tone of this book was going to be more in the Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, anecdotal, humorous, very self-deprecating type of form, I still wanted to be careful and be respectful of people. If I thought like, "Is this burying this person unnecessarily," then, if I'm asking myself that question, the answer is yes. So I wanted to take a look at that and make sure that it's done in the right way.