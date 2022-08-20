AEW Announces Return Of Signature Match At All Out

On "AEW Rampage" this week, All Elite Wrestling surprisingly announced the return of one of their signature matches. On September 4th, at AEW's All Out PPV event, we will see the return of the Casino Ladder Match.

The Casino Ladder Match starts out with two competitors, with more wrestlers coming out to join the contest every 90 seconds. All competitors for the match are announced before it takes place, except for one — the Joker, a wild card surprise entrant, who comes out last — but as of this writing, no competitors have been named. The goal of the match is to retrieve a giant poker chip hanging above the ring, which earns the winner a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship.

This will be the third AEW Casino Ladder Match, as it seems to be becoming an annual tradition for the company. The first took place at Double or Nothing 2020 and involved nine competitors, and was won by Brian Cage — Cage would ultimately come up short in his title opportunity against Jon Moxley. The second Casino Ladder Match went down on "AEW Dynamite" last October and saw "Hangman" Adam Page prevail over six other participants, a victory that would eventually lead to him winning the AEW World title by dethroning Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. Both Cage and Page were the Jokers in their respective matches.

Not much information is known on this third edition of the Casino Ladder Match — we even don't know how many wrestlers will be in it. It's the fourth match to be confirmed for All Out, joining the finals of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament, a non-title trios match with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt taking on Wardlow and FTR, and Toni Storm challenging for Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's World Championship.