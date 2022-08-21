Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings

Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.

Kross took to social media to announce that while he won't be wrestling on the indies, he will fulfill his previously agreed to meet and greet dates. The catch is that he and Scarlett will only be able to make these appearances as long as they do not conflict with their new WWE schedule. When another fan praised Kross for not canceling his meet and greet events as most would, he said that he and Scarlett believe in common ground, and that without the fans, nothing would be possible.

Kross and Scarlett fulfilled one of their meet and greet bookings yesterday when they appeared before Defy Wrestling's Doomsayers event. This event also featured Alex Shelley, Killer Kelly, Christopher Daniels, Bobby Fish, and current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Swerve Strickland.