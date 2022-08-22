Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.

Mendez ultimately won the match that night with a Shining Wizard, but Bayley still looks back at it fondly. "Hey, AJ Mendez, remember when we had love at first match?" Bayley asked on Twitter.

Six years after stepping away from wrestling, Mendez made her return to the industry by announcing her new roles as executive producer and color commentator for WOW — Women of Wrestling. The promotion is scheduled to premiere nationwide in syndication during the weekend of September 17 by way of Paramount Global Content Distribution.

As for Bayley, she made her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam on July 30, confronting "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch after the two women put on an outstanding match for the title. Bayley didn't come alone, either, as she introduced the main roster WWE Universe to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. They have now been appearing on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," demonstrating how pivotal the group is becoming to Paul Levesque and the rest of the creative team.