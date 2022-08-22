Kevin Nash Nearly Went Into Business For Himself With CM Punk

Kevin Nash figured his cameo appearance in 2011 to spite then-WWE Champion CM Punk was going to be just that — a cameo. According to the latest episode of "Kliq This," however, Nash got so worked up by Punk's behavior that he almost burned all his bridges in WWE.

"They asked me to come out, stick him, and be gone," Nash said of the 2011 angle that saw him cost Punk the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. After interfering in the match, Nash was confronted by Punk on the ensuing episode of "WWE Raw," with Punk standing on the entrance ramp and saying that his sister texted him to say that she "thought [Nash] was dead," a comment that got under Nash's skin.

"I have no verbiage. I'm told not to say anything," Nash said. "As soon as he says that, I'm thinking to myself, 'Ok, I cost you the world title, and you come down and you come through the curtain and you stand 250 feet away from me? Like you don't come down and attack me? You verbally attack me?'"

Nash says it was only his relationship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque that kept him from going off-script. Nash said Triple H was "instrumental" in bringing him back, which he's always happy to do. "I don't care who you are or what you're doing, it's always nice to put the pinstripes on, it's nice to be a Yankee." Nash had to remind himself of that during the segment.

"I just thought to myself, after all these years in the business, that's what you should do is be completely unprofessional, be a f***ing douchebag, never go in the Hall of Fame because you went into business for yourself. I was like , "F*** it, man, it's only pro wrestling.'"