AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (08/22) - Dark Order, Ruby Soho And Ortiz, Death Triangle And Anna Jay A.S. All In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on August 22, 2022!

Several tag team matches are set for the show tonight. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle will take on the team of Rosario Grillo, Manscout and Dean Alexander ahead of their first round qualifying match against Will Ospreay and Aussie Open on this upcoming edition of "Dynamite". John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order also look to score a win over D'Mone Solavino, Alexander Apollo and RC Dupree in trios competition. Tony Nese and Josh Woods will face Andrea Guercio and Logan James in their quest to make it to the top of the AEW Tag Team Division. The newly formed team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz will also take on Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas after they joined forces in hopes of destroying the Jericho Appreciation Society for good. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue will also team up to take on Japanese legend Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh.

Speaking of the women's division, House of Black's Julia Hart will square off with Hayley Shadows, as Hart looks to continue her dominate run over the last few weeks and take home another win. Jericho Appreciation Society member Anna Jay A.S. (with fellow members "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in her corner) will take on Nikki Victory. Serena Deeb will also face off against Megan Meyers.

The younger half of Top Flight, Dante Martin, will also take on Jackson Drake. Martin's brother, Darius, has been sidelined with a neck and arm injury over the last several weeks.