Why Hulk Hogan Was Fired By Vince McMahon Sr.

Hulk Hogan was a guest on Steve Austin's podcast in 2019 (via SEScoops), where he discussed his involvement in "Rocky III". "The mindset back then wasn't like it is now," Hogan explained. "If you were a wrestler, you didn't do TV, you didn't go do a movie, if you were a wrestler you were a wrestler ... Vince Sr. fired me for doing the movie because you weren't supposed to do movies or TV shows back then."

Hogan went into more detail about his firing by Vince McMahon Sr. in "The Story of: Hulk Hogan" in 2019.

"Mr. McMahon Sr. said, 'Well, if you do the movie, you're fired,'" Hogan explained. "So, I did the movie, and got fired. The words were, 'You'll never work here again.' At the time there were other places to wrestle, so I went back to Japan, I went to Minnesota after Japan."

Most likely, Hogan had been fired by Vince McMahon Sr. in April or May 1981. Per Cagematch, his last match in WWF before his 1983 return was on April 18, 1981. He then began wrestling in Japan for NJPW on May 8, 1981. Hogan began wrestling for NWA-affiliated promotions in June, and then also the Minnesota-based AWA in August.