Vince McMahon And Hulk Hogan Have Had A Long, Complicated Relationship

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan's relationship began well, with Hogan being crowned WWE Champion for the first time in his career, and then one year later being the main event of the first WrestleMania, which drew a record amount of closed-circuit television viewers.

Years later, however, Hulk Hogan left the pro-wrestling industry to focus on an acting career, and upon his return to the industry in 1994, signed with WCW, the biggest competitor of WWE at the time. In reaction to this, WWE eventually began producing skits that mocked then-WCW owner Ted Turner and members of WCW's roster — including Hulk Hogan.

Even though Vince McMahon appeared to have negative feelings towards Hulk Hogan during that period, it didn't stop them from being in touch with each other. On an episode of Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff recalled that McMahon and Hogan continued to communicate even while Hogan was in WCW. "Hulk and Vince, they're like the most dysfunctional married couple in the world," Bischoff stated. "To this day, look up love/hate relationships and those are the two names that are going to pop up. Even when Hulk was with WCW, he would tell me if he had a conversation with Vince."

The steroid trial against Vince McMahon also took place during this period, and Hulk Hogan testified at the trial. He stated that although he did use steroids during his time in WWE, McMahon never gave Hogan steroids nor told him to use them. Hogan's testimony was very beneficial to McMahon's case, as he was ultimately found not guilty of supplying WWE talent with steroids.