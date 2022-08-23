Sasha Banks Teases Fans With WWE NXT Throwback Photos

On May 16, Sasha Banks, along with her tag team partner, Naomi, walked out of WWE following a creative dispute with Vince McMahon that ultimately led to the duo being suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. While it remains unclear whether Banks' relationship with the company is still strained following McMahon's retirement, nothing has stopped The Boss from reflecting on some past achievements with the organization on social media — adding fuel to the fire of rumors of her imminent return.

Yesterday, on the seven-year anniversary of the first NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Banks posted a carousel of images on her personal Instagram profile from her "NXT" Women's Championship clash with Bayley that took place that night. Captioning the post, Banks wrote, "[Bear] witness to my evolution. Happy anniversary to the greatest feeling." The post itself drew a plethora of comments, including from former WWE superstar Lio Rush, who commented, "What a moment."

Bayley defeated Banks that night to win the gold, bringing the curtain down on their feud. Following the encounter, Banks celebrated with Bayley in the ring alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The match would eventually be voted "Match of the Year" at the "NXT" Year-End Awards that year.

Banks and Bayley went one-on-one again at "NXT": TakeOver Respect almost two months later in the first 30-minute "Iron Woman" match for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Bayley would once again come out the victor, while Banks moved to the main roster alongside Flair and Lynch. After stepping up from "NXT," Banks went on to win the "Raw" Women's Championship five times and the "SmackDown" Women's Championship once, as well as becoming one of WWE's most recognizable stars.