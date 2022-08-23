Bruce Prichard Dispels WWE NXT Rumor

Outside of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard is in a class of his own when it comes to WWE creative, as he's been involved in eras since the dawn of WrestleMania, including the modern one. There was chatter that Prichard and McMahon had fully taken control of creative down in "NXT" following Triple H's medical leave, but Shawn Michaels recently dispelled that speculation. Now on the latest "Something To Wrestle With," Prichard also addressed the rumors.

"It's something that people even internally would come to me with and make comments about," Prichard said. "I never said a word. You know what else I never did, Conrad? I never wrote one "NXT" show in the history of my existence. I am a fan of "NXT," I love "NXT." Prichard was brought back to WWE in 2020 during the global pandemic to help McMahon helm the creative for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." He briefly stepped in as the interim Head of Talent Relations when John Laurinaitis was removed from the position, but many believed it was Prichard and McMahon's hands making the moves when the "black and gold NXT" turned into "NXT 2.0."

"The fact of the matter is that they were 100% just fabricated lies," Prichard said, referring to the "dirt sheets. "From where I don't know and so now that they've heard it from two different sources that are actually there that actually know they should probably consider their sources or just stop making things up. Those that want my head, they want my head. 'Hey, man. Have at it,' but I love what I do. I love where I'm at and what I'm doing with who I do it with, so get over it, man!"