AEW Dark Live Coverage (08/23) - The Factory Vs. Dante Martin And Matt Sydal, Daniel Garcia Vs. Westin Blake

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of AEW Dark on August 23, 2022!

Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia will be taking on a debuting Westin Blake. Garcia looks to score a win ahead of his face-to-face confrontation with leader Chris Jericho to determine where his true loyalties lie. Blake previously wrestled for WWE under the ring name Wesley Blake as part of the Forgotten Sons. KiLynn King looks to score a win against Mafiosa following her match against Britt Baker this past Wednesday on "Dynamite". The Acclaimed's Max Caster will be squaring off with Justin Cotto. Anthony Ogogo of The Factory will be taking on Meto. Blake Christian will also be facing Lucky Ali while Jora Johl will be facing Vary Morales

Several tag team matches are also set for tonight. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto of the Factory will be taking on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston "10" Vance will be taking on Tyshaun Perez, DK Vandu and Joey Sweets in trios action. Ari Daivari, Slim-J and Parker Boudreaux of the Trustbusters will be taking on Ryan Howe, Omar Amir and Cash Flo. The leader of the Wingmen, Ryan Nemeth, and his teammate "Pretty" Peter Avalon will be squaring off against Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray. The dominant team of Josh Woods and Tony Nese will be facing off against GKM and Oliver Sawyer. The newly dubbed Iron Savages (formerly known as Bear Country) will take on Manny Lo and Sean Maluta. JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen will be taking on Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. Twin sisters Robyn and Charlette Renegade will also be facing Rocky Radley and Allie Recks.