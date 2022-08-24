Dave Bautista Changes His Look For Upcoming Film Role

The spice will flow once again.

Former WWE Champion Dave "Batista" Bautista took to Instagram to announce that "If 'the spice must flow' then the beard must go," along with photos of his freshly shaven face, as well as a video of the shaving. Bautista is set to begin production on Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the 2021 Best Picture nominee. Bautista will reprise his role as Glossu "Beast" Rabban Harkonen, nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonen. Principal photography on the film began in Budapest, Hungary back in July.

The desert planet of Arrakis isn't the only corner of space that Bautista is visiting, as the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise moves into its post-production phase. Bautista plays Drax The Destroyer in the hit franchise and was also recently spotted filming content for the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney's EPCOT theme park.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has gone full steam into his acting career over the past decade, with his last match taking place at WrestleMania 35 against longtime friend, mentor, and rival Triple H, announcing his retirement from professional wrestling the night after the brutal match. Bautista was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the next year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he opted to wait for his induction until fans could be in attendance. Fans were in attendance for the WWE Hall of Fame in Dallas, TX this year, and Hollywood star Bautista could be a possible candidate for the Hall of Fame when the WWE comes to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39.