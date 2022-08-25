Win A Commemorative Brodie Lee & Negative 1 Figure Two-Pack From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with the Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a brand new two-pack of AEW Ringside Exclusives. This special commemorative set honors the late leader of the Dark Order, Brodie Lee — aka Jon Huber — and comes packaged with Negative 1, his son Brodie Lee Jr. The set includes multiple accessories, such as the TNT Championship belt and Brodie Lee's entrance attire; each figure comes with an alternate set of hands

One lucky winner will get their very own Ringside Collectibles Brodie Lee commemorative two-pack for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Monday, August 29 at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This commemorative Brodie Lee two-pack is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.