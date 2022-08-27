Mike Knox Recalls WWE's Interest In 2015 - 2016

Mike Knox was with WWE from 2005 until 2010, however, during his time with the company, Knox found little success prior to his release. He's best remembered by most fans for his storyline with Kelly Kelly where he acted as her possessive boyfriend for about six months. Following his release on April 22, 2010, Knox wound up in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling), where he was a part of the well-known Aces and Eights faction. WWE came to Knox with an offer to return to the company in 2016. However, the big man turned down the deal.

"I was a realist, I always have been," Knox said appearing on "Paltrocast." "Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hasn't worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** ... I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don't want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs ... I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon."

Knox arrived in the NWA late last year. He is currently scheduled to take on Bully Ray in a Tables Match on night one of the NWA 74 pay-per-view. Knox and Ray have a history, as they were both members of the aforementioned Aces and Eights that was around in Impact from 2012-2013.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "Paltrocast" show and give an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.