Road Dogg Recalls Interesting Aftermath Of WWE WrestleMania XXX Main Event

"WrestleMania XXX" was famous for a few moments such as Cesaro winning the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Undertaker's 21-0 streak coming to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan walking out as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Danielson defeated Triple H in the opening contest and moved on to the main event against Batista and then-champion Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

However, Road Dogg — who worked behind the scenes at the time — recalled how the aftermath of Bryan's victory played out unexpectedly.

"They made [Danielson] that night, but look, the next day was a different story," WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg said on "Oh...You Didn't Know?" "My little engine that could did, so now what? You know what I mean? Okay, now, his t-shirt sales legitimately dropped after he won the title and that's not... you can't make that up. That's nothing having to do with him, that's me being more invested in the climb than the perch at [the] top."

Danielson went on to hold the WWE Championship for 64 days before being forced to relinquish it due to injury on June 9th, 2014. However, Dogg discussed how else he believes that the triple threat between Orton, Batista, and Danielson could have played out.

"I think it was perfect that [Danielson] won. What a journey. I don't know that you could have beat him, but I don't know if you couldn't have, you know, the deck was so stacked against him already. It would be totally understandable if they screwed him somehow with a Scott Armstrong referee comes in or whatever."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh...You Didn't Know?" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.