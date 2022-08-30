Wardlow On How The Night He Beat MJF Was 'Ruined'

Wardlow defeating MJF at Double or Nothing this year was supposed to be the culmination of a two-year storyline, and the beginning of Wardlow's ascent to the top of the food chain in AEW.

However, MJF's well-documented issues with AEW management, not to mention his pipebomb three nights after the match, seemed to overshadow the biggest victory of Wardlow's career. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Wardlow admitted that his momentum was "ruined" by factors outside his control.

"That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn't," Wardlow stressed. "Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it's kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it."

"All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling," Wardlow continued. "I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling. There's a lot more I could say about it but I don't want to get angry but, yeah, that should have been one of the best nights of my life and obviously, the outcome was amazing but I really didn't ever have the opportunity to enjoy it."

While he did capture the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky on the July 6 "AEW Dynamite," Wardlow is admittedly still "trying to get back on track" in the aftermath of the MJF saga.

"I feel like ever since that night things have kind of been just off and I feel like I'm still trying to get back on track ever since that night and we'll get there," Wardlow admitted. "But it is what it is, in this in life and in this business, not everything goes perfectly."

Wardlow will team up with FTR in a Trios Match against Jay Lethal & the Motor City Machine Guns this weekend at the All Out pay-per-view. As for MJF, there have been rumblings of his possible return to AEW TV for the first time since his pipebomb on June 1. Could it happen this Sunday in Chicago?