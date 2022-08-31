Cash Wheeler Names The Only Way FTR Would Wrestle Against Each Other Again

FTR is one of the most successful tag teams today. Together, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood hold the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship. They are also former AEW Tag Team Champions and have won all the tag titles from all three brands in WWE. What's more, they've also proven to be solid in singles action — even against each other.

Back in April, Wheeler revealed to the Wresting Perspective Podcast that he and Harwood had to fight to convince AEW President Tony Khan to allow them to have a singles match against one another, a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. And while it may be a long shot, don't rule out the possibility of the pair going one-on-one again.

"You know, it's something that people ask us a lot now," Wheeler said in a recent interview with "GiveMeSport." "We did a meet-and-greet yesterday, and it's the question we get asked the most. 'Will you guys every do it again?' I said, 'The only way we're gonna run it back this time is if it's the finals of the Owen. Not the qualifiers, the finals.'"

Harwood then chimed in, revealing one of his favorite things coming out of the match he had with his tag team partner and longtime friend.

"When people talk about the Owen Hart tournament, that's the match they talk about the most," Harwood said. "Even though it wasn't a tournament match, they forget that and this is the match they talk about the most."