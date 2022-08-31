Patrick Clark's Court Date Set

Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in "WWE NXT," may be in more legal trouble than we initially thought after he was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor counts of battery and trespassing on August 30. The latest court records for Clark indicate that the former "NXT" North American Champion violated previous probation guidelines from a drug-involved case undisclosed to the public. PWInsider adds that The Altamonte Springs Police Department arrested Clark in November 2021 and charged him with possession of cocaine, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. The judge, Donna Goerner, sentenced Clark to 12 months probation on the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, and a $213 fine for court fees with community service. His arrest in August likely violated his probation, as it was only four months old when the misdemeanor counts of battery and trespassing were charged. Clark is scheduled for a court appearance in Seminole County, FL, today at 2pm EST.

An initial court appearance for arraignment was scheduled for September 28, but Clark's lawyer submitted a written plea of not guilty to the latest charges and waived the arraignment. Clark was released from his latest arrest after posting a $1,200 cash bond on August 22.

Before signing a developmental contract, Clark was part of WWE's talent search "Tough Enough" back in 2015. After becoming The Velveteen Dream in 2017, he seemed destined for a main roster call-up as the flamboyant character gained massive popularity and momentum, but Dream never graduated from "NXT." He was released from the company in May 2021 amidst allegations of grooming and inappropriate contact with minors, and hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since.