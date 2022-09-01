Road Dogg Reveals Unique Sami Zayn Idea He Pitched To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James recently returned to the WWE, taking on his long-time friend Jeff Jarrett's previous role as Vice President of Live Events. Although James had been out of the company since his release in January, during his previous stint, he spent time working as a writer on 'WWE SmackDown," with perhaps his most memorable contribution being the "Kofi Mania" story, which culminated in Kofi Kingston winning his first ever WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Although James did have plenty of great ideas, one that was turned down by his boss at the time, Vince McMahon, involved Sami Zayn, who first gained notoriety on the independent scene as the masked El Generico.

"I tried to, when I was writing for SmackDown, get him to wrestle on SmackDown and have El Generico wrestle on Monday Night Raw, and Vince wouldn't go for it," James said during the latest episode of the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast. "We wanted to try to do that and have people go like, 'That's you dude,' and he's like, 'No, I don't know what you're talking about.' We thought it would be funny. It was Ezekiel before Ezekiel [debuted]."

Zayn is currently engulfed in a storyline with the WWE's hottest act, The Bloodline, where he's stuck between his loyalty to his real-life best friend Kevin Owens and the group he so desperately wants to join. Owens has a long history with Zayn in WWE, and with El Generico on the indies, where the two were tag team champions in both Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla before engaging in a legendary year-long blood feud.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh... You Didn't Know? with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.