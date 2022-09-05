AJ Lee Reveals What CM Punk Does That Constantly Inspires Her

During the seven years that CM Punk was out of pro wrestling, he launched a fighting career in UFC that proved unsuccessful. Punk's wife, AJ Lee, commented about her husband's time in UFC during her recent appearance on "MMA Uncaged."

"I'm constantly inspired by how much of, just a risk-taker he is," the three-time former WWE Divas Champion said. "Even now, to see him getting back into wrestling. He's just brave and confident and I'm really proud of everything that he's done."

Punk, who left WWE in 2014 and returned to pro wrestling about a year ago at AEW's All Out last September, went 0-1-0 with a no contest in UFC.

Punk has gone 17-2 in singles matches in AEW, including an AEW World Championship win at Double or Nothing 2022 in May, when he defeated "Hangman" Adam Page for the title.

Lee has not stepped foot in a ring since the "Raw" after WrestleMania 31 in 2015. However, she is back in the wrestling world as the executive producer and color commentator for "WOW: Women of Wrestling", which premieres on nationally syndicated TV the weekend of September 17.

