Liv Morgan Responds To Negative Fan Reactions To Her WWE SmackDown Title Reign

Liv Morgan has faced a deal of criticism regarding her run as "SmackDown" Women's Championship in WWE. Morgan has held the gold for two months, but has struck many as a paper champion, especially after the way she successfully defended her title at WWE SummerSlam, tapping out before scoring a pinfall over Ronda Rousey. Morgan was awarded the win because the referee didn't see her tap out — not an outcome that typically bodes well for a babyface champion. After the match, Rousey attacked Morgan, who ended up tapping out again after being put in an arm bar.

During an interview with "Gorilla Position," Morgan discussed whether or not she's been bothered by the online backlash.

"No, it didn't surprise me," Morgan said. "I kind of weirdly anticipated it, but in the same time it kind of made me feel like I had a little bit of an edge, because at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final and I'm still the SmackDown Women's Champion whether anyone kind of likes it or not."

Morgan has two wins over Rousey, but has yet to score a definitive victory. The first them they face off, it was because Morgan cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey, who had just wrestled a match against Natalya. Morgan ended up pinning Rousey to capture the gold.

Morgan is scheduled to put the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Many believe Morgan is in desperate need of a clean victory with no shenanigans or doubt. Time will tell if that's what will happen — and Rousey, who has a longstanding relationship with Baszler, continues to linger menacingly in the background.