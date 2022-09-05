Triple H Reveals Scrapped WWE WrestleMania 38 Plan

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on "BT Sport," Paul "Triple H" Levesque acknowledged that his wrestling days are over because of the defibrillator in his chest, but he revealed that an idea had previously been raised to have him as participate as an active figure in WrestleMania 38 back in April.

"I was going to do something with Gable Stevenson and try to get him launched and get going," he recalled. "When they told me I was like, 'Okay.'"

He also shared that Vince McMahon asked him to be part of WrestleMania, saying "I need the attraction — you can do whatever you want to do."

But Levesque's wife, Stephanie McMahon, was less enthusiastic about having him involved in WrestleMania 38, and the plans to have him in front of the audience with Stevenson never went beyond the concept phase. Nonetheless, Levesque was sanguine about not being in the spotlight anymore.

"Man, I rode it till the wheels fell off," he said. "I'm done, I'm good. Did everything I wanted to do and then some.'"

Levesque also shared that watching today's WWE talent roster in the ring gives him a paternal vibe.

"I'm going to know what they're going through," he explained. "I'm going know how we got them there ... and giving them that platform to do what they do and succeed at it and live that dream. To me, it's like watching my kids succeed at something that they've always dreamed about doing — the level of passion and pride in that is the same for me."