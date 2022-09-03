GCW The Art Of War 2022 Live Coverage (9/3): Five-Way WarGames Match For The GCW Tag Team Championship

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW The Art of War 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Game Changer Wrestling presents The Art of War from the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. A WarGames Match for the GCW Tag Team Championship will headline the show. At last year's event, Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona to become the GCW World Champion for the first time in his career. Elsewhere, Team MDK (AJ Gray, Alex Colon, Effy, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and Nick Gage) won that night's WarGames Match against Rickey Shane Page, Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only, Eric Ryan, and Gregory Iron.

Announced Card

* The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and Effy) vs. Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) in a Five-Way WarGames Match for the GCW Tag Team Championship

* "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen vs. Gringo Loco vs. Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon vs. Drago Kid in a Two-Ring Ladder Scramble Match

* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

* Alex Shelley vs. Blake Christian

* Charli Evans vs. Sawyer Wreck

Our live coverage begins at 9pm ET.