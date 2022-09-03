Drew McIntyre Would Love The Chance To Face This WWE Legend

Drew McIntyre has named one WWE legend he would like to share the ring with if the stars align. The surefire future WWE Hall of Famer McIntyre is referring to is John Cena.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre admitted he wishes he had followed the blueprint Cena laid out for success sooner in his career.

"I would love a chance to get in with John," McIntyre said. "I've mentioned it a million times and it was always reciprocated, but it's not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic. Observing him when I was younger, I wish I applied that work ethic in my youth, but it took getting fired before I took a step back."

If the two do end up going one-on-one someday, don't expect McIntyre to be starstruck.McIntyre noted that if he were to be in a program with Cena, he'd have to be on his toes both in the ring and on the mic, but he believes he can hang with Cena in both aspects.

"He's not doing so many matches now, but if I happen to get one of them, you know, at this stage of my career I'm at, I feel very confident," McIntyre said.

On September 3, McIntyre is looking to become a three-time world champion in WWE when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.



