EC3 Claims That Former WWE Superstar Took Inappropriate Videos Of Wrestlers Without Their Permission

Patrick Clark Jr., who competed as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was recently arrested on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing. However, EC3 wasn't shocked to learn that his former colleague was in trouble with the law. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 said that Clark Jr. "has a lot of demons in the closet" and went on to share a story about finding inappropriate videos of other wrestlers on his phone.

"We had a party and it was at my place, and [Clark Jr.] came over because I'm being friendly and I'm a top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking p***es, so there."

According to EC3, the phone was positioned next to a soap dispenser so that it could capture people using the toilet. He claimed that he found the device positioned "selfie-style, propped up, on, filming" when he went to use the bathroom, noting that it was set up to capture people's private parts.

At first, EC3 thought he was "tripping." However, when he finally realized what was going on, he made sure that he put an end to it. "What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, I made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way." Afterward, EC3 booted everyone from his house to avoid starting a confrontation with Clark Jr.

Clark Jr. was released from his WWE deal in 2021 due to reported behavioral issues. However, he made headlines the previous year after he was called out for alleged sexual misconduct.